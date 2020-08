The Ministry of Public Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 294 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours along with 288 new cases.

Th overall infection tally has reached at 115,368. The recoveries reached at 112088. The death toll has reached at 193. 4697 new Covid tests were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests conducted reached at 55970. At present, 3087 are under treatment. in this 69 are in ICU.