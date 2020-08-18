Covid-19 Updates: 350 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Bahrain. 350 new coronavirus cases has bee reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours along with 401 recoveries and 3 deaths.Of the new cases, 147 were among expatriate workers, 203 were contacts of active cases.

Overall recoveries has reached at 43,529.The death toll has reached at 173. 9025 additional Covid tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

Currently 42 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 93 cases receiving treatment. There are 3,441 stable cases out of a total of 3,483 active cases