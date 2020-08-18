Man finds snake inside toilet seat, video goes viral : Watch Here

Texas : Snakes are probably the most terrifying creatures ever. They can slither in and pop us anywhere and can catch anyone off guard. However, a video on the internet shows a rather unusual place where a snake decided to find itself in.

Posted on Twitter by a man named Payton Malone, it shows a little snake inside, wait for it, a toilet seat. Yes, a snake was found in a commode, out of all places. The video is that of his friend who is in Texas. He had found it in the most unbecoming of places.

The snake is seen popping its head and trying to make way outside. By that time, the man is slowly trying to get in a golf stick inside. With the help of that, he was trying to take it out of the commode without hitting it and bothering it much so that it does not get provoked.

Take a look at the video. “I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine. Apparently not. Friend out in West Texas found this,” the caption said.