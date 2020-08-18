Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : “Everyone knows that Sushant was murdered”,says Minister

Patna : Bihar minister Maheshwar Hazari on Tuesday said that everyone knows that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.Hazari further said that everyone knows that who all are involved in the case but nobody wants to bring the truth before public.

The minister also appealed to the Maharashtra government to cooperate in the probe and punish the culprit.

“Everyone knows that Sushant was murdered and everyone knows who is behind this murder. We request the Maharashtra government to cooperate in the probe and expose those who are involved in the case and punish them. We are not doing politics,” he said while speaking to Times Now.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.