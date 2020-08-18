Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : Police receive Forensic audit report of Sushant’s bank account

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have received the forensic audit report of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account.

The Mumbai Police have claimed that they have not found traces of any transaction between Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, except for their vacation trips and other household-related expenses.

Sources suggest that the cops have provided details and statements of a few witnesses to the Enforcement Directorate after being asked for the same.

In a related development, the ED on Monday recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh (74) in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to his son’s death.

KK Singh was reportedly asked by the ED about the information he has about his son’s income, professional assignments, investments, and relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and others.

Sushant’s father had on July 25 submitted a complaint to the Bihar Police against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and few others, alleging they abetted his son’s suicide.

He also claimed in the complaint that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from his son’s bank account in a year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor. An FIR was lodged on the basis of his complaint.