Visva Bharati Building Controversy : “Don’t want any constructions that will destroy nature”,says Chief Minister

As locals ransacked the fence at the poush mela ground and bulldozed the gate of Viswa Bharati university in Shantiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she does not want any construction there that will destroy nature.

Angry locals were seen picking up bricks and hitting the iron gates in videos that have since emerged. The bricks were apparently brought to construct a wall for the campus. The videos also show locals bringing a JCB machine to bulldoze one of the gates at the university. The motive was to preserve the heritage of the poush mela ground.

“The governor tweeted first and then called me. I told him that Rabindranath (Tagore) had built it…he showed the way. His vision to have an open space under the trees, that there would be peace within nature…it is a favourable space. I found out that some construction work was going on and some outsiders were present during construction. Students and people and locals did not like it they protested. When I heard, I asked police to ask DM (district magistrate) to have a meeting to settle it. I don’t want any constructions there which will destroy nature,” said Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister also added that the Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty should call the Police if there is any problem.

“Previously also there was issue. I appeal to VC that if u have problem call, police cannot enter without VC calling them at a central university. But I do not want any such thing to happen that will tarnish the image or nature,” added Mamata, who chose not to say too much as Vishwa Bharati is a Central university of which the Prime Minister of India is the Chancellor.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar who is the rector of the university had tweeted moments after the incident at Vishwa Bharati university.

“Situation of law and order in Visva Bharati is alarming. Am trying to be in touch with CM to secure peace in the temple of learning. As per VC violators of law have entered campus and destroyed property. CS, HS, DM and SP @MamataOfficial have not responded to call of Visva Bharati,” read the tweet.