“CBI jay ho”: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

Former union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has welcomed the verdict by the Supreme Court on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Supreme Court has ordered enquiry by CBI in the case. “CBI jay ho”, Swamy tweeted.

Supreme Court judge Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case .

CBI jay ho — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 19, 2020

Swamy on August 16 had tweeted terming the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a murder.