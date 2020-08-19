Congress leader gets trolled for mocking sanitary napkin scheme,insulting women

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 7th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort struck a different chord with the nation on Saturday as the PM mentioned sanitary napkins in his Independence Day speech, breaking two traditions in a single stroke — first, Independence day speeches are reserved for lofty announcements, second, statesmen generally skirt issues of apparent social taboo.

“The government has provided over 5 crore sanitary pads for poor women at Rs 1 each through 6,000 Jan Aushadhi stores,” PM Modi said as he was elaborating the efforts of his government towards empowering the women of the country.

This gratitude and admiration extended towards PM Modi, seemed to have rattled Haryana Congress leader Pankaj Punia, who took to Twitter to write: “Santre (a term used to refer to RSS supporters), are you’ll asleep? just a reminder, don’t forget to wear the Re 1 sanitary pad someday”.

Displaying his mediocre mindset, the Congress leader mocked the RSS supporters with his crass, sexist jibe asking them to use the Re 1 sanitary napkin made available to poor women by the Modi government.

For the uninitiated, many use ‘santre’ to refer to people associated with RSS, because the RSS headquarter is in Nagpur which is famous for oranges.

Through his highly misogynistic and insensitive Tweet, Pankaj Punia not only mocked BJP and its supporters but also insulted women in general.

Disgusted by Punia’s misogynistic remark, social media users tore into the Congress leader. Some called him “disgusting” and a “mentally sick person”, who deserves applause from his boss Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Disgusting. Mindset have stooped to the lowest. This mentally sick person @PankajPuniaINC deserves an applause by his boss @priyankagandhi. https://t.co/nf6ZwzSXFu — Stuti Sardana (@stutisardana) August 18, 2020