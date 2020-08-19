Coronavirus : COVID-19 test results now available online ; Here’s how to download

Bangaluru : Those who have given their samples for COVID-19 test in Karnataka need not go to the laboratory or hospital to confirm their result as they can easily access it online from their home. The Karnataka health department has set up a special portal on which people can access their result by entering their Specimen Referral Form ID.

The portal www.covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service1 was developed by Karnataka COVID War Room headed by senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil.

The SRF ID comprises the personal details of the patient and the authorities can contact him or her if they test positive. Recently, Tamil Nadu had also started a similar service.

“If you are positive, don’t panic. Stay calm and isolate yourself at your home. Government of Karnataka will automatically get in touch with you on your mobile number,” a health official told news agency IANS.

Karnataka has 101 COVID-19 testing laboratories across the state where an average 50,000 tests are conducted per day.

The state has so far reported nearly 2.4 lakh cases of which over 79,000 are active. Karnataka is in the sixth position nationally in terms of the number of COVID-19 tests done per million population.