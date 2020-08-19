Coronavirus : US donates 100 more ventilators, medical supplies to India

New Delhi: The United States on Wednesday announced to hand over the second shipment of 100 new and state-of-the-art ventilators to India in its final tranche of supplies to support the country’s ‘pandemic response’.

“We are very pleased to hand over the final tranche of 100 ventilators to India, fulfilling President (Donald) Trump’s commitment to provide these critically needed supplies to support India’s pandemic response,” said US Ambassador Kenneth I Juster.

The ventilators will be supplied through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) of the US government, in a collaboration with the union government and the Indian Red Cross Society. In addition, the USAID is also funding a package of support that includes warranties and additional supplies required to operate these machines like tubes, filters and other necessary components, it said in a statement.

“USAID is also working in close coordination with the Government of India to enhance the capacity of health facilities using these ventilators by facilitating setup, orientations and clinical training for healthcare providers responsible for operating the machines,” the statement read.

Earlier in June, the US had donated 100 ventilators to support the care of COVID-19 patients at the eight regional All India Institute of Medical Sciences.