Covid-19 Updates: Over 3,000 policemen test positive for Covid-19

Around 3000 policemen have tested positive for Covid-19. The Additional Director General of Police in Assam, GP Singh has informed this. Also 8 police personnel were died of the deadly pandemic. GP Singh has said that 3,005 police personnel of the state have tested positive and out of them 2,274 personnel have recovered.

“August 18th 2020 – @assampolice 3005 personnel have tested positive till date. 2274 have recovered. Unfortunately, we’ve lost eight colleagues till date”, Singh tweeted.

Over 100 police personnel who recovered from the novel coronavirus and rejoined duties have donated their plasma for treatment of other critical patients. Assam has reported 82,201 coronavirus cases..