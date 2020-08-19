DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Do donors to PM CARES fund include Chinese firms’:Asks Congress leader P.Chidambaram

Aug 19, 2020, 02:16 pm IST

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P.Chiadambaram has come asking a series of questions about PM CARES Fund. The Congress leader raised the questions a day after the Supreme Court announced it verdict that the donations in the PM CARES Fund can not be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund.

“There are other aspects of PM-CARES FUND on which the Supreme Court had no occasion to pronounce judgement. These are transparency, disclosure and management practices concerning the (PM CARES) fund,” he tweeted.

“Who are the donors who gave Rs 3,076 crore in the first five days in March 2020? Do they include Chinese firms? What is the amount received since April 1, 2020 and who are the donors?” he asked.

“Who are the recipients of money from the fund since its inception? Are utilisation certificates (UC) demanded and received from the recipients? If the fund is beyond the ambit of RTI, who will answer these vital questions?”, asked the Congress leader.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that “PM CARES Fund money cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund” and there was “no need for fresh national disaster relief plan

