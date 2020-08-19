Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market, weakening of US dollar and sustained foreign fund inflows has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.71 per dollar and gained further ground and touched 74.69 per dollar, registering a rise of 7 paise over its previous close of 74.76 per dollar on Tuesday. UAE dirham is at 20.38 against the Indian rupee.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08%to 92.34.