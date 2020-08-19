IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan and central Maharashtra over the next four to five days. The IMD has also forecasted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Thane on Friday and Saturday.

“With likely formation of low pressure ovr N Bay on 19 Aug & getting well marked in nxt 24hrs & moving westwards; Mah, Goa, Guj likely to receive widespread RF nxt 4-5 days with hvy to very hvy RF ovr Konkan, M Mah more:Mumbai Thane too. 21-22 could be Max;Arrival days of Lord Ganesha”, tweeted l KS Hosalikar, the deputy director-general of IMD.