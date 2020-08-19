Shocking ! Govt installs public toilets with transparent walls in parks : See Pics

Tokyo has designed two public toilets for the Tokyo Toilet project, which have been making headlines for its unusual features.These new sets of see-through restrooms have transparent glass walls that turn opaque when a user enters the facility and locks the door!Photos of the toilets with transparent walls have gone viral on social media. Check them out here:

