Sushant Singh Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict today on Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea

NEW DELHI : Supreme Court will pronounce judgment on Wednesday on actress Rhea Chakraborty’s petition for transfer of FIR filed against her alleging abetment of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to Mumbai. Chakraborty, in her petition to the apex court, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai jurisdiction. The judgement will be given by a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy at 11 am.

Accusing Rhea of abetting his son’s suicide, KK?Singh, Rajput’s father, filed an FIR in Patna on June 25 against her, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s death. Singh has also alleged financial irregularities and siphoning off Rs 15 crore in his son’s bank account in one year to an unknown person’s account, who is not known or connected to the late actor.

Challenging the jurisdiction of the Bihar police in the matter, Rhea in her petition, had sought the transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai stating that the alleged crime took place in Mumbai and the power to look into the matter was with the Mumbai police. CBI took over the probe on August 5 on a request by the Bihar police.

The 34 -year-old Bollywood actor was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai police found the cause of death to be “asphyxia due to hanging” and filed an accidental death report (ADR), but is yet to register an FIR in connection with the death.