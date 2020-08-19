Sushanth was deeply hurt after Shah rukh khan insulted him at IIFA Awards ; Actor’s gym partner says!!!!!

As per the reports ,Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself in his Bandra house and since then, his million fans targeted Bollywood celebrities. Not only did they express hatred, they even claimed that it is plain murder. Moreover, people related to the actor are now revealing some shocking details in the media that, Sushant’s gym partner disclosed that he was quite upset when Shah Rukh Khan had insulted him at the IIFA Awards with was held in Macau in 2013.

Talking about the incident, Sunil said that Sushant, who is a huge fan of SRK and has repeatedly admitted the same in the past, was very excited with the invitation, however, the script promised was something else but on stage, SRK ended up insulting him which hurt Sushant. “Sushant told me that Shah Rukh had asked him to practice a signature step. He was also very happy with this invitation. Shah Rukh Khan had said that he will talk about his career and struggle but after going to the stage, he started insulting Sushant. Sushant was deeply hurt by this behaviour of Shah Rukh Khan,” he said.

