16-year-old girl shoots herself dead; Writing down a suicide note addressed to PM Modi!!!!

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide as she was tensed over the rise in social evils like pollution and corruption. The teenager shot herself in the head after penning down a suicide note addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The girl took the radical step on the eve of Independence Day. The teen used to study at a private school in Babrala. She left behind an 18-page suicide note in which she expressed her desire of meeting PM Modi. In the suicide note, the 16-year-old girl raised concerns over pollution, corruption and deforestation. The girl claimed that she had been disturbed due to rising social evils. In the suicide note, the girl mentioned that she wanted to discuss the issues with PM Modi.

In her note, the girl urged PM Modi to suppress the rising population and ban crackers during Diwali. She added that a ban should also be imposed on chemical-based colours used on Holi.The girl raised concerns over the treatment distributed out to elderly people in the country and wrote, “I don’t want to live anymore in a place where children send their parents to old age homes. ”

Devendra Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Gunnaur said, “The girl had committed suicide on the night on August 14 by shooting herself. The revolver was recovered by police and her body was sent for post-mortem examination. ” The SHO said that the police launched an investigation after the case and recovered the suicide note written by the girl on Tuesday. He added that the girl had been undergoing psychological treatment.