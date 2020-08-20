Coronavirus : India’s Covid recovery rate rises again ,says Health Ministry

NEW DELHI : India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries have crossed the two-million mark, as the number of recovering patients has outnumbered new viral infections, the Union ministry of health & family welfare (MoH&FW) data showed.

At present, the number of active Covid-19 cases are less than 25% of the total number of the viral infections reported since January 30. “When we talk about the viral caseload of a particular country, it is always the active cases that are counted. It is never the total number of positive cases,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, MoH&FW.

Around 60,000 Covid-19 patients are recovering daily from their viral infection, while around 55,000 new Covid-19 cases are being reported a day.

A continuous uptick in average daily recoveries has led to India’s recovery rate at 73.18% and a low case fatality rate (CFR) at 1.92%. Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality has shown that the country’s graded strategy has worked, according to the ministry.