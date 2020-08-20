“Crime scene will be recreated”;Sushanth’s death case will be investigated by the CBI doctor who led sunanda pushkar case.

Mumbai: Sudhir Gupta, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forensic expert in Sunanda Pushkar case will be acuting the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Gupta will be the chief of the forensic team which will examine the case. Sources told that the AIIMS forensic team is likely to visit the Bandra residence of Rajput, where the actor was found dead on June 14. The CBI, it is learnt, will be forming five-six teams to record statements of various individuals.

Earlier today, the CBI team approached Mumbai Police for files pertaining to the case. It is reliably learnt that six people have been quizzed in the first phase of the investigation so far. Nodal Officer Suvez Haq has taken charge of the matter.

The CBI has formed 3 teams to investigate. Each of these teams will have three members. While the first team will investigate case diaries and documents in the case, the second team will interrogate Riya Chakraborty, her family and others. The third team will deal with the issue of Bollywood and Dubai mafia. The team reached Mumbai will first inquire with Sushant’s flatmate, staff and friends.

It is said that CBI has decided to interrogate the first people, names of Deepesh Sawant, Siddharth Peethani, Kushal Zaveri as well as house help Neeraj and Keshav. The CBI will also interrogate the officers of the bank where Sushant and Riya have accounts.