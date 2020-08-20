“Davidra Warnerbali”: Australian opener unleashes his funny side!!!

Australian opener David Warner, emerged as one of the most active cricketers on social media in the last four months as he ensured there was no dearth of entertainment for his fans. Apart from being a tough competitor on the cricket field, he has unleashed his funny side to his fans during the lockdown. Warner In his latest video, posted a clip from legendary movie Baahubali.



Warner, who has lately been posting edited videos on his Instagram account where, re-enacted a dialogue from the movie and asked the fans to guess the name of the movie. The Australian superstar possible didn’t have an idea about the cult status of the movie in India. ?Fans immediately reacted to his video by calling him ‘Davidra Baahubali’.

After spending time in lockdown, Warner is all set to tour England for the upcoming series. Men’s World Twenty20 was scheduled to be held in Australia this year from October but the showpiece event was postponed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the officials suggested it would not be feasible for them to organise the tournament given the coronavirus situation in Australia.

In the 2019 season, Warner bagged the Orange Cap with 692 runs 12 matches at an average of 69.20. Warner was the highest run-scorer last season despite playing 12 matches compared to KL Rahul (593 runs in 14 matches) and Quinton de Kock(529 runs in 16 matches) who were ranked second and third respectively.