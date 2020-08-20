Delhi Unlock News: Happy news for “Boozers” ; Restaurants to start serving “ALCOHOL” soon!!!!

Hotels and restaurants, holding a license, will soon be allowed to serve liquor across the national capital as the bankrupted Delhi government has asked the excise department to “issue necessary permission for service of liquor in restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms”. However, bars will not be allowed to open in Delhi yet.

The decision has been taken keeping the revenue implications in mind. “Bars will remain closed under the provisions of Unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, several state governments, including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc, have permitted service of liquor by licence holders under the Excise Rule in the restaurants and clubs and in the hotel rooms”, the order signed by Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia reads.

“Considering the revenue implications, the excise department issued necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms,” the order added.The development came a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave approval for opening of hotels and weekly markets in the city. The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal via a video link.