I turned to “Alcohol”, When I Felt no one wanted to work with me: Bobby Deol

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has said in an interview that during a bad phase in his career, he started pitying himself and turned to alcohol. Bobby, who will star in the upcoming film Class of 83, returned to the limelight recently after a career break that lasted several years.

Talking about this phase, Bobby told Bollywood Hungama, “I started pitying myself and thought that no one wants to work with me so I relied on alcohol. I started numbing myself and then one day I realised where I was wrong when I saw it in my kids’ eyes that our father stays home all day long.”

“Every actor, even those of the stature of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, have their own share of struggles, but it is their never-say-die attitude that pulls them through,”The actor said.

Offering his take on the ongoing insider-outsider debate in the film industry, he said, “There’s no such thing as backing in the industry. Just because my family is from the industry does not mean they have backed me when it comes to work. If that was the case, I would have starred in big films all along. Of course I am very blessed to be Dharmendra’s son, but I only worked with him in the first film, after that, all the offers that I received or all the films that I did were on the basis of my performances.”