India won’t be able to provide employment to its youth in coming time,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued with his attack on the government, this time on the jobs front, claiming on Thursday that India will not be able to provide employment to youth.

“Media made fun of me when I warned the country that there will be heavy loss due to Covid-19. Today I am saying our country won’t be able to give jobs. If you don’t agree then wait for 6-7 months,” Gandhi said in a video message.

He had tweeted earlier on Wednesday alleging that around two crore people lost their jobs in the last four months.

“In the last four months, around two crore people have lost their jobs. The future of two crore families is in the dark. The truth about unemployment and destruction of the economy cannot be hidden from the country by peddling fake news and hatred on Facebook,” Gandhi had tweeted attaching a media report.