Mumbai ; Used hand gloves worth lakhs seized before resale!!!

A man from Navi Mumbai was allegedly planning to sell used hand gloves amid the coronavirus pandemic,advancing a huge danger to the lives of people.The crime branch also seized 17 packets of used blue-coloured latex gloves, packed as new, for sale.

The gloves were recovered from a godown in Gami Industrial Park in MIDC, Navi Mumbai. The godown was used for printing and binding books. The owner of the godown Prashant Surve was arrested by the police after the raid. The raid revealed that the accused was cleaning the gloves in a washing machine and drying them at a blower.

As per the reports, the police received a hint that gloves were being washed and readied for resale in the market. After receiving the information, the police conducted a raid on the godown and recovered the gloves.The police seized over 4 lakh used gloves. The accused have collected the used hand gloves disposed of by medical establishments.

The police said that after collecting the gloves, the accused brought them to the godown. He checked them for damage before cleaning them with chemicals. The gloves were washed in two washing machines, blow dried them and repacked them. The seized gloves were sent for forensic examination and the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police officials said that they are interrogating the accused to find if he is part of a racket.