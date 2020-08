Mumbai: As the CBI team arrived in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a shocking footage from the R.C. Cooper Hospital, exposing the carelessness of Mumbai police, has surfaced.

The footage shows Rhea Chakraborty entering the mortuary of Cooper Hospital, a restricted area, and coming out from there after 45 minutes.

Rhea’s entry in the restricted area indicates that powerful people may be involved in the case.

VIDEO CREDIT : IANS