Sushant Singh Rajput Death : Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp messages to Mahesh Bhatt , after she left Sushant’s home ; Watch Here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14 sent a shockwave across the nation. Last month, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing him of abetting Sushant’s suicide, among other accusations. As per reports, Rhea had left Sushant’s house on June 8, and Aaj Tak has now accessed Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged WhatsApp messages to Mahesh Bhatt on June 8, after she left Sushant’s home. The alleged texts show Mahesh Bhatt telling Rhea not to look back.

Aaj Tak revealed screengrabs from the alleges WhatsApp conversation between Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt. According to Aaj Tak, the sent text by Rhea to Mahesh Bhatt reads, “Aisha moves on…sir…with a heavy heart and a sense of relief. Our last call was a wakeup call. You are my angel You were then And you are now.” In the film Jalebi, which starred Rhea Chakraborty, and was produced by Mahesh Bhatt- Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films, Rhea’s character was called Aisha.

In response to this, the text allegedly sent by Mahesh Bhatt read, “Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father. He will be a happy man.” Rhea’s response to this message by Bhatt read, “Have found some courage sir and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special.” Check it out below:

