“Tech-Alert” ;“Is it me or everyone’s gmail is not working?,” Gmail goes down,users unable to send emails!!!

“Is it me or everyone’s gmail is not working?,” said Ashwani on twitter. “Never thought Gmail could have server down or technical problems! Is anyone else facing issues while uploading attachments through your G Suite or personal,” asked another user.

Gmail is facing downtime, not just in India, but also in Australia, Japan, and other parts of the world. Several users are taking to social media to complain about issues connecting to many of the G-Suite services, particularly Gmail.

DownDetector shows thousands of reports over the last hour or so. Users complained of not being able to attach files in the email and Google Drive was also unable share files or upload and download them.Gmail is trending on Twitter with several users complaining of outage of Gmail services. Since the service is popularly used for official purposes, a large number of people are also facing issues while going about their regular work.