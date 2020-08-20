UEFA’s COVID-19 norms broken: Neymar banned from attending champions league final !!!

Neymar was found guilty of swapping shirts with Marcel Halstenberg another team’s player after the Champions League semi-final. He violated UEFA’s COVID-19 norms. As a punishment he is required to undergo self-isolation for 12 days.?If that happens, Neymar will not be able to face the winner of Bayern Munich vs Lyon showdown in the final on Sunday.



Neymar is a true football sensation but his attitude and indisciplined nature have prevented him from reaching his true potential. In the UEFA Champions League semi-final match against RB Leipzig on Tuesday, Neymar looked in sensational form but at the end of the match, he did something that may see him being banned from the final of the competition.



After PSG completed a 3-0 win over Leipzig to enter their maiden UEFA Champions League final on Tuesday, Neymar was spotted trading his shirt with the German club’s Marcel Halstenberg. As per the coronavirus protocol set by UEFA, swapping shirts isn’t allowed. While Neymar clearly decided against following the protocol, the non-compliance may lead to the UEFA committee taking disciplinary action against the Brazilian.



If the 28-year-old does go on to be put in quarantine after the shirt-swap incident, PSG’s hopes of bagging their maiden Champions League title will suffer a huge blow, especially considering the form Bayern Munich and Lyon have been this season. As far as the case of Halstenberg goes, the season for Leipzig is now over and hence the German player can undergo isolation for a period of 12 days without having any sporting impact on his team. The UEFA disciplinary committee is expected to discuss the matter and take a call soon.