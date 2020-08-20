UP witnesses another minor rape-murder case ; 17 year old’s Body burnt to hide identity!!!!!

A 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Kotwali area of Bhadohi on 17th August. Police had initially registered a case of kidnapping under IPC section 363. However three days later locals reported a body floating in the river close to the spot where the girl was last seen. The body was fished out and identified as that of the missing minor.

Family members have alleged that the minor who had gone out to graze cattle was raped & killed. Also, the body was allegedly burnt to hide her identity. Police confirms allegations of the victim’s family in primary investigation.

Close relative of the victim has named the owner of a brick kiln in the area as one of the suspects. The family has alleged that the accused abducted the victim from outside the village, raped her in a remote place and then burnt her body with acid to mutilate her face. Agitated villagers raised slogans demanding justice as the body was carried away.

UP Police has registered a case under POCSO and formed four teams to nab the accused. Police is also taking the help of the crime branch to solve the case. The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem examination.Recently several cases of crime against minor girls have been reported from UP. Earlier similar cases of rape & mutilation were reported from Hapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur and now Bhadohi.