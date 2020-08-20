“War on Twitter” ; Bihar DGP criticized for Sexist Comment on Rhea Chakraborty!!!

A battle of words blew up on social media after Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey questioned late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘aukat’ (stature) to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Hours after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey started trending on social media for a crass a sexist comment the police chief made about the deceased actor’s ex-girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The comments come days after Chakraborty approached the court with a plea to file an affidavit to end her media trial which started since Rajput’s family and its lawyer named her as co-accused in the death of the 34-year-old.

#WATCH "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor's comments on CM Nitish Kumar. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/qDPKkHINhE — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Responding to journalists’ questions about his opinion on Chakraborty’s statement in court, particularly her comments about Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Pandey said that the actress did not have the “aukat” (stature) to comment about the honourable CM. A video of the DGP’s response has been going viral on social media with many calling out the cop’s sexist comment.

Some even tagged the National Commission for Women to take note of the comment and pursue requisite action against the IPS officer.