“We can drop nuclear bombs up to Assam without harming Muslims”,says Pakistan Minister

Pakistani administration has once again prophesied a “nuclear war” against India, with its cabinet minister saying there will be a “bloody and final war”.

In an interview to Pakistan-based Samaa TV on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said, “If Pakistan gets attacked by India, there is no scope for a conventional war. This will be a bloody, final and nuclear war.”

He boasted about Pakistan having very small, very accurate and perfect atom bombs to target India all the way up to Assam, but “in a way that Muslims would be spared”.

This is not the first time that Sheikh Rasheed has threatened India with tactical nuclear weapons. In September 2019, he boasted about Pakistan having nuclear weapons as small as 125-250 grams that will destroy only a targeted area.

Sheikh Rasheed’s statement had come after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had threatened India with a military confrontation over Kashmir in 2019.