2 workers electrocuted to death, another critically injured inside Zoo in Kolkata!!!!

In a tragic incident, two persons were electrocuted in Kolkata’s Alipur Zoological Garden on Thursday while erecting an iron pole in front of the elephant enclosure. Another person was critically injured when he tried to save the duo and has been admitted to a private hospital.

According to sources, about 15-20 people were working inside the Alipur Zoo during Thursday’s statewide lockdown. They were erecting iron poles of an advertisement board in front of the elephant enclosure amid heavy rain when the accident took place.The accident took place around 1 pm when the three persons, all labourers of a private company, were repairing a hoarding in front of the elephant enclosure.“Repair work was going on inside the zoo when two labourers of a private company died after they accidentally touched a live wire. We are setting up an inquiry committee,” said VK Yadav, member secretary of the state zoo authority.

“Tarini Ghosh of Murshidabad and Pradip Bhadra of Chingrighata died on the spot while Liton Das of Odisha was hospitalised in a critical condition. They were employees of a private advertising agency,” sources said.When contacted, Alipur Zoo authorities refused to comment on the incident.Meanwhile, questions have been raised as to how the work was permitted during the statewide lockdown and that too inside a state-run zoological garden.