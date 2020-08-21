Airline company in UAE announces special passenger flights to Indian cities

An airline company in UAE has announced special passenger flights to Indian cities. Emirates Airlines, the Dubai based air carrier has announced repatriation flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram from August 20 until August 31.

The special flights will facilitate travel for Indian citizens in the UAE wishing to return home, and for residents of UAE currently in India to return to the UAE.

The airline will operate repatriation flights to India on the following dates:

Bengaluru: August 21, 23, 25, 28, and 30

Kochi: August 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31 (Flights from Kochi to Dubai will operate on August 21, 23, 25, 28, 30, and September 1.)

Delhi: Daily flights until August 31

Mumbai: Daily flights until August 31

Thiruvananthapuram: August 26 (Flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai will operate on August 27)