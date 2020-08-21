Ammonia gas Leak in Andhra Pradesh; 14 Hospitalised!!!

Andhra Pradesh; 14 people were affected after an ammonia gas leak at a milk dairy unit at Bandapalli in Puthalapattu Mandal in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and have been shifted to hospital. “We got the information that Ammonia gas was leaked at Hatson company milk process unit near Puthalapattu at around 5PM. 14 labourers who were working in that shift are brought to the hospital here in Chittoor. Among them, 3 people are critical and probably will be shifted to SVIMS or Ruia hospital in Tirupati,” Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta, Chittoor District Collector said.

“The incident occurred during welding work. But too early, as of now, to say who is responsible. A thorough probe would be conducted by the district industries and fire officials from tomorrow,” the collector said. “There is no effect on the surrounding area, houses; no threat to anyone outside the unit,” the official told reporters.

“All are stable. All of them are women. It is to yet be ascertained whether this incident is a result of the negligence of management or the negligence of the workers. Industries department General Manager and fire department officials will review the ground-level situation on Friday,” he said. Puthalapattu Sub Inspector, Chittoor District informed that the gas has been contained at the dairy.