Another turning point in Sushant’s death; ‘Riya told Mahesh Bhatt that you are my God, the best man; WhatsApp messages between Sushant’s girlfriend and Mahesh Bhatt are out!!!

WhatsApp messages from Bollywood director and producer Mahesh Bhatt and actress Riya Chakraborty are out. The messages and screenshots sent by Riya to producer Mahesh Bhatt following her breakup from Sushant on June 8 are widely circulated.

From now on, Riya’s message starts with the fact that Aisha is moving forward with a little relief and consolation.Riya has sent word that you are with me. The CBI team is investigating what happened between Prashant and Riya when actor Sushant was found dead at his house in Bandra on June 14. Meanwhile, more information are revealed with respect to the case.