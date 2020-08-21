“Being compassionate” : Assam’s Largest Muslim Cemetery Buries Two Christian Covid-19 Victims!!!!

Guwahati ; For the family of Aelopshi Jamir, options for his burial following his death due to Covid-19 on July 30 at a Guwahati hospital were limited. Left with no other options, Jamir’s family approached the Athgaon Kabarsthan in Guwahati, the largest Muslim burial ground of the Northeast.

We have been burying Covid-19 casualties from across the Northeast at Athgaon Kabrastan, so it did not surprise us. The only thing was that it had to be official,” said Md Murtaza, secretary, Athgaon Kabrastan.“The depressed family had a wish letter saying they were happy to perform the burial rituals in the Islamic way. While we buried Jamir, his wife and sons were there, though all Covid-19 safety protocols were observed,” added Murtaza.

It needs mention that in the wake of coronavirus cases across Guwahati city, an important decision was taken by the Guwahati Kabrastan Committee that last rites of deceased will take place in their respective local cemeteries.“It’s indeed a praiseworthy gesture by the Kabarsthan Committee and Murtaza has been a driving force behind this. We need more actions like this from people in times of the pandemic,” said Zunaid Khalid, secretary, Kamrup Metro Jamiat.

The Athgaon Kabarsthan Masjid was declared a containment zone after it was found that a meeting held there on March 12 included 8 people who had also attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The meeting was attended by nearly 100 people and three of them have already tested positive for the coronavirus.A six-month-old Christian girl from Arunachal Pradesh who died of Covid-19 was also laid to rest in the cemetery. “We have ample space at our Kabarsthan and we are open for all,” said Murtaza.