Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launches ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’

Jaipur : As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday launched the state government’s ambitious scheme ‘Indira Rasoi’ through a video conference under which full meal will be served to the needy for Rs 8, former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje accused the state government of changing names of the schemes launched under the BJP’s tenure.

“Rajasthan knows that in the name of development, the Gehlot government has not even taken one-and-a-half steps. The government has only changed the names of our schemes. So now the public has decided to change this government which only changes the names of our schemes,” Raje tweeted with the hashtag ‘Annapoorna Rasoi’, which was the name of the scheme launched during her tenure under which food was served to the needy for Rs 5.

In another tweet, she said, “We started #Annapurna_Rosoi to ensure that no one dies of starvation in Rajasthan. If anyone wants to take credit for this scheme by changing its name to Indira Rasoi Yojana, it is a mistake.”

Under the Indira Rasoi scheme, full meal will be provided to the poor and the needy for Rs 8.

The scheme was launched on Thursday on the occasion of ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, in the name his mother and ex-PM late Indira Gandhi.

Gehlot said the scheme has been named after Indira Gandhi as the former Prime Minister cared for the welfare of the poor and deprived section of the society.

However, BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said: “Renaming of the scheme shows the narrow thinking of the Congress government, whose only achievement in the last one-and-a-half years is changing the names of our schemes and glorifying one family.