Covid-19 Updates: 1,213 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The heath ministry in the Saudi Arabia has announced the latest updates about the coronaviurs situation in the country. 1213 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country along with 32 deaths.

Of the new cases, Hail and Mecca recorded the highest number of new infections with 77, while Medina reported 73, Jazan 60, Tabuk 52, Riyadh 43, and Jeddah 39.

At present there are 24,539 active cases, and 1,675 of them are in critical condition. The recovery rate in Saudi has reached 90.9%.