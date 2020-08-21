Covid-19 Updates: 257 new coronavirus cases in Qatar

The Health Ministry in Qatar has updated about the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 257 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours , along with 292 recoveries.

Thus the total recoveries reached at 113,216. The death toll remains at 193.As many as 4,849 people were tested for Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, taking the total to 577,122. There are 3,072 active cases in the country, of which 419 are in acute hospital care.