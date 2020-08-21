Covid 19: Updates: 502 new cases in Kuwait

The Health ministry has updated the coronavirus situation in Kuwait. As per the data released by the health ministry, 502 new cases of coronavirus has been reported along with 622 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total cases i the country rises to 79,269. The overall recoveries rised to 71,264. The death toll has reached at 511.

There are 7,494 active cases in the country, of which 95 are in serious condition.More than 3,530 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country, taking the total to 581,118.