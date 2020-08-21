Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India reaches 74%

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry the recovery rate has reached at 74%.

69652 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. 977 new deaths were also reported. With this, the overall infection tally rised to 28,36,926. There are 6,86,395 active cases and the total recoveries reached at 20,96,665 recovered. While, the death toll climbed to 53,866.

A record number of 9,18,470 COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, over 9 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in India.