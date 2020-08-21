Covid-19 Updates: Union minister tests positive for coronavirus

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been hospitalised. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat himself announced that he was tested positive for coronavirus.

“On getting some symptoms, I got the corona test done and my report came back positive. I am hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last days, isolate themselves and get themselves examined. May all of you be healthy and take care of yourself,” Shekhawat tweeted.