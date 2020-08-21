Forex Market: Indian Rupee rises against UAE dirham, US Dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian Rupee has appreciated against the US Dollar and UAE Dirham. As per the market experts, the weakening of US dollar and the positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian Rupee.

At the Interbank forex market the Indian rupee opened at 74.96 per dollar and gained further ground to touch 74.91 per dollar, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous close of 75.02 per dollar on Thursday. UAE dirham is trading at 20.40 at Indian rupee in market.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15% to 92.65.