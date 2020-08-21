Former president Pranab Mukherjee still on ventilator

The Army Research and Referral Hospital has updated about the health condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee. The hospital has informed that Pranab Mukherjee is still on ventilator.

“He is being treated for lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are being maintained and he is haemodynamically stable”, informed the hospital.

The hospital informed that Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition continued to remain stable.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).