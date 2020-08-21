Gym owner allegedly shot dead by police officer over an argument in Delhi!!!

New Delhi: On Thursday, a 28-year-old gym owner was allegedly shot dead by a Delhi Police officer after an argument over filming a video of them consuming liquor together near Rohini locality in the national capital.

According to the police, head constable Surender, who was posted at Shahbad dairy Police Station, was on his way back home after duty early on Thursday when he met the now-deceased man, identified as Deepak Gehlot, a resident of Dwarka. Gehlot was going back home from his relative’s house. He offered a lift to Surender. The duo, on the way, planned to have a drink. The accused cop told the police that Gehlot began filming a video of him while drinking. He asked him to stop as he was in his uniform.

Subsequently, the two got into an argument, leading to a scuffle. Surender told the police that Gehlot attempted to attack him, following which he pulled out his service revolver and shot him on the shoulder and chest. He then fled from the spot. A passer-by rushed Gehlot to the hospital, where medics pronounced him dead on arrival.