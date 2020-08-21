Hijri New Year: Dubai makes important announcement

Authorities in Dubai has made important announcement amid the Hjiri New Year. As per the new announcement, parking will be free in Dubai on Sunday, August 23, on account of the Hijri New Year 1442 holiday.

“All public parking will be free of charge (except the multi-storey parking),” the Roads and Transport Authority said.

Tariff will resume on Monday, August 24. The Metro red line stations will operate from 5 am to 12 midnight on Sunday, while the green line stations will be active from 5.30 am until midnight. The tram will be operational from 6am on Sunday until 1am the following day.