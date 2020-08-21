DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India Metrological Department predicts heavy rain with thunderstorm

Aug 21, 2020, 08:19 am IST

New Delhi: The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday morning predicted that light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms likely to occur in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD forecast read, ”Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Kurukshetra, Deoband, Yamunanagar during next 2 hours.”

Some other cities were IMD predicted rainfall for Friday include Moradabad, Amroha, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatoli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Garhmukteshwar and Bijnor.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad was seen flooded after the water level in the Sarayu river increased. A local said,”We are facing lots of difficulties. The entire area has been flooded. We didn’t get any help from authorities.”

