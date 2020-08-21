UAE ready to launch embassy in Israel…Read more!!

Abu Dhabi : The UAE is preparing to launch an embassy in Israel. Embassy will be opened at Tel Aviv. UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gagsham said.

The announcement was made after commencing an MoU to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries.

It has been 49 years since Israel and the UAE established full diplomatic relations. Tourism, Education, Healthcare, Trade, Safety, Direct Aviation In the areas of service, environment and telecommunications will be included and implement the above with co-operation.