‘At the fridge again’:Atlanta woman’s song about heading to the fridge goes viral.Watch video here……

ATLANTA; Heading to the fridge again? One Atlanta woman decided to sing about this relatable struggle. Her social media video has now gone viral, with its catchy phrase, “at the fridge again.”

KD French’s Facebook is full of singing videos, but none have gotten as much attention as this one. The video right now has more than 7 million views on Facebook and over a 117,000 views on YouTube.

In the video collage, she contemplates whether or not to make that return to the fridge, acting as the little voice inside all of our heads.

The video caption reads, “Y’all! Come get ha!!! At least making this song kept me from the fridge for about an hour!! ?? Jumping jacks, sit ups, and running are in my future!! I can see it… but not today!!! I need to #fastandpray #thefridge #ineedfood #ineedsnacks #atleastithinkido #holdmeback #itsjustwednesday #iwillgetthroughthis .”

Watch the clip below.